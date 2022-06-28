Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 749 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 389,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,053,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,080,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after acquiring an additional 113,225 shares in the last quarter.

DIVO stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.54. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.59 and a 1-year high of $30.79.

