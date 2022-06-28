Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $115.56 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.42.

