Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYV opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.80. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.64 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.