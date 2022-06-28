Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 230,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $143.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.79 and its 200 day moving average is $154.26.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

