Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $704,000 Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of PFF opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $31.92 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.146 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.