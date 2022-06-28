Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EW. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

NYSE:EW opened at $96.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total value of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock valued at $21,328,796 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

