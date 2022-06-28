Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $130.07 and a 1-year high of $160.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.01.

