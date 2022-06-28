Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

BATS COWZ opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.08.

