Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued on Friday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for ONE Group Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Group Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of STKS opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $264.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $16.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.76.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 45.40%. The business had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 169.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 85,916.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.