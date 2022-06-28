Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives $57.03 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,423,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,050,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,371,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

