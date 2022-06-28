Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Welltower stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. Welltower has a 12-month low of $76.56 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.93.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
