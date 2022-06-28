Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Keudell Morrison Wealth Management

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,015,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after buying an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after buying an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.08.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

