Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.33.

WHR stock opened at $163.88 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $145.93 and a 1-year high of $245.44. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average is $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

