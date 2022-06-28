Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Receives $100.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.83.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $108.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Whiting Petroleum to $113.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,607 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,269,000 after buying an additional 121,549 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,086,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,077,367 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,685,000 after purchasing an additional 625,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 28.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 916,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,668,000 after acquiring an additional 200,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,528 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after purchasing an additional 529,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $74.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day moving average is $76.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by ($0.43). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum will post 25.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 10.18%.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.