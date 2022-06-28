William Blair Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Accenture in a research note issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Accenture’s current full-year earnings is $10.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Accenture’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.21 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

NYSE:ACN opened at $292.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

