William Blair Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Hayward in a report issued on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hayward’s FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

HAYW has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Hayward stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.99. Hayward has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,434,666.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter valued at $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at $17,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

