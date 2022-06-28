William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acuity Brands in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acuity Brands’ current full-year earnings is $11.17 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AYI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $241.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Acuity Brands from $210.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

Shares of AYI opened at $156.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average of $184.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $142.71 and a 52 week high of $224.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.42 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.37%.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 906 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total transaction of $160,787.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,805.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2,926.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

