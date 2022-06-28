Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.82

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of WTW opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.92. Willis Towers Watson Public has a fifty-two week low of $187.89 and a fifty-two week high of $249.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $242.00 to $222.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.67.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.11, for a total value of $299,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,726,704.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

