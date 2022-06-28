Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Winnebago Industries in a report issued on Friday, June 24th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle forecasts that the construction company will earn $3.02 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.17. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.67. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $80.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,487.5% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.20%.

About Winnebago Industries (Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.