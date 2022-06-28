WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 282 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after acquiring an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average of $119.13. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

