WNY Asset Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $16,547,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 150,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 19,078 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 121,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 112,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45.

