WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGK. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $190.02 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $266.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.51.

