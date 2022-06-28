WNY Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 209,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group Public accounts for 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VOD opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VOD. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.11.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

