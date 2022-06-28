WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up about 1.1% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 719.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth about $232,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $238.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.23. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

