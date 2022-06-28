WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,580 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

NYSE:WMT opened at $124.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $340.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

