WNY Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $56,809.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ META opened at $169.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day moving average is $235.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $458.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on META shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

Meta Platforms Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.