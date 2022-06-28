WNY Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.27 and a fifty-two week high of $192.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65.

