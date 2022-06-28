WNY Asset Management LLC Has $12.48 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 246,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $12,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.52. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

