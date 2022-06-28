WNY Asset Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.22 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

