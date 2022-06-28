WNY Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 1.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after buying an additional 4,014,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,459,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,100,000 after buying an additional 2,047,670 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,349,000 after buying an additional 1,118,521 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,403,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,117,000 after buying an additional 1,111,730 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,554,000 after buying an additional 869,741 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

