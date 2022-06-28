WNY Asset Management LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $94.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

