WNY Asset Management LLC Invests $2.15 Million in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $9.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.