WNY Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 561,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,586,000 after buying an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,250,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at about $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XPER. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

In related news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $78,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XPER opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -58.82%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

