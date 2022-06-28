WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,258 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 89,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.20.

