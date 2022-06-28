WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases 89,123 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,123 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gpwm LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

