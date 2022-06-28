WNY Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Intel by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,737 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its position in Intel by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.24.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.