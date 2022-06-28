WNY Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,863,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,382,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $390.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.44 and a 200 day moving average of $434.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

