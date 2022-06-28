WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 2,193 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 80,213 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 46,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

