WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 3,143 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR stock opened at $241.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.49. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

