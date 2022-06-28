WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 4,293 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,293 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.63. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.