WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

WNY Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000.

BATS:GCOW opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.05.

