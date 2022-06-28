WNY Asset Management LLC Takes $2.71 Million Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 24,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $98.62 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.41.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.