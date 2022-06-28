Wolfe Research Lowers Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) to Sell

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PARA. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

NASDAQ PARA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Paramount Global had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

