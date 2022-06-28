Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

XRX stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 783,900 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $13,459,563.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 34,245,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,992,041.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 20.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Xerox by 61.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 43,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 31,231 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the first quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 323.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 77,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

