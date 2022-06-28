XMON Price Tops $5,726.83 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. One XMON coin can now be bought for approximately $5,726.83 or 0.27175176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $8.56 million and approximately $102,673.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

