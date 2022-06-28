YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of OLO by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,165 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of OLO by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 52,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of OLO by 399.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 24,519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in OLO by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 128,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $264,870.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,514.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $349,863.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

