YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 647 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.04). LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $240.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

