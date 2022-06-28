YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 647 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ LIVN opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $56.13 and a 1 year high of $93.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49.
LIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.50.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $83,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,634.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
