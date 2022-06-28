Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Zalando in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($92.55) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €77.00 ($81.91) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($38.30) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

ZAL stock opened at €25.72 ($27.36) on Monday. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($38.65) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($53.04). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.91.

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

