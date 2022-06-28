Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104,700 shares during the quarter. Zendesk comprises about 5.4% of Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of Zendesk worth $19,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZEN. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.21.

In other news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total transaction of $866,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,278.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,173,760.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 92,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,466. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.07. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $153.43.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.62 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 36.18% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

