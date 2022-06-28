Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,785 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70.
Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.
Several research firms recently commented on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
