Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) COO Jeremy Wacksman Sells 4,785 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $90,447.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.02. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $124.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ZG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 29,461 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

